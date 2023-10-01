Veterinary health camp in Melur officially launched by Moorthy

MADURAI: A veterinary health camp was organised at Thumbaipatti village in Melur taluk of Madurai district on Saturday.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, P Moorthy inaugurated the camp in the presence of Collector MS Sangeetha.

The camp is being organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry in association with the Madurai District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited (Aavin) and as per the Minister the camp is also part of the Kalaignar Centenary Year celebrations.

A series of programmes to benefit people from all walks of life are being organised through various departments across Tamil Nadu to mark the occasion.

Recalling the days of M Karunanidhi during his stint as Chief Minister, the Minister said he kept Tamil Nadu at the forefront of social and economic development.

“Dr Karunanidhi was recognised for his outstanding achievements in Indian politics. He implemented many welfare schemes aimed at improving the living standards of people,” the Minister said.

During the camp, domestic animals were screened by teams of veterinarians, who also administered preventive vaccines. Moreover, the cattle rearers were apprised of loan availing methods, sources said.

A Sivakami, General Manager, Aavin, Madurai, P Nataraja Kumar, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, Madurai, and S Sivaseelan, professor, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University were present.