Veterinary graduates federation seeks independent probe into TNSET evaluation process

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary Graduates Federation (TNVGF) on Sunday (July 5) urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to order an independent inquiry into the evaluation process of the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET), alleging that the absence of transparency in assessing descriptive answer scripts has undermined candidates’ confidence in the recruitment process.
In a representation submitted through the Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan, TNVGF coordinator Dr M Balaji said that the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), which conducts the exam for determining eligibility for Assistant Professor appointments, had not disclosed the evaluation methodology or marking parameters adopted for descriptive papers.
“Lack of a publicly available assessment framework and the absence of a review mechanism has raised concerns over the consistency and fairness of the evaluation,” he added. “The credibility of any recruitment exam rests not merely on the conduct of the exam but also on the integrity of its evaluation process. Transparency in descriptive valuation is an indispensable component of natural justice and merit-based public recruitment.”
The federation requested the government to direct the TRB to place in the public domain question-wise evaluation rubrics, detailed marking schemes, model answers, standard academic references, criteria for awarding full and partial marks, evaluator guidelines, moderation protocols and certified copies of evaluated answer scripts with question-wise marks. It also sought an inquiry by an external agency into the descriptive evaluation process, introduction of a transparent re-evaluation mechanism through an independent panel of subject experts, a time-bound grievance redressal system and the constitution of an academic oversight committee to periodically audit evaluation standards.
The representation further called for institutional reforms, including periodic evaluation audits, stronger technological safeguards and stringent action against those found responsible for procedural lapses or malpractice. “Transparent disclosure of the evaluation methodology is not merely an administrative requirement but a constitutional obligation flowing from the principles of fairness, equality and accountability,” Dr Balaji said, urging the government to make the complete evaluation framework public to reinforce the credibility of the State’s recruitment system.