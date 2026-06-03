Veteran Sengottaiyan comes 5th behind TVK rookies in State Cabinet pecking order

However, despite being touted as the senior-most leader in the fledgling TVK, veteran politician KA Sengottaiyan is only fifth in the Cabinet pecking order.

According to the seniority list of ministers that the State government issued following the expansion of the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Cabinet, Sengottaiyan is behind N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj – all of them rookies in Tamil Nadu politics and debutants in State Assembly.