Veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu’s health worsens

CHENNAI: The health condition of veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R Nallakannu has reportedly deteriorated.
As per a report by Thanthi TV, Nallakannu has been undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Stanley Medical College Hospital for over 20 days, following breathing complications.
R Nallakannu, who turned 101 last year, was born on December 26, 1925, in Srivaikuntam in Tuticorin district. The veteran had served as a farmers’ union leader for 25 years and as the party’s state secretary for 13 years.