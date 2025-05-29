Veteran actor Rajesh passes away; Guv Ravi and other leaders pays rich tribute

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Thursday expressed profound grief over the veteran actor Rajesh’s passing.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Tamil actor Rajesh. His remarkable versatility and presence enriched Tamil cinema for decades. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers,” he said in a statement.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also paid tribute, saying, “I am saddened to hear the news of the passing of veteran Tamil actor Mr. Rajesh, who had a successful career in the film industry for almost 40 years. I pray to the Almighty that his soul rests in the shade of the Lord. I extend my deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends.

Meanwhile, top BJP leaders, including Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Union Ministers, extended birthday greetings to Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan.

“Wishing him a long, healthy and fulfilling life ahead,” said Om Birla.

Governor Ravi added, “Your exemplary service continues to inspire the nation. May you be blessed with many more years of dedicated public service.”

Senior BJP leaders, including Tamilisai Soundararajan and K Annamalai, also conveyed their wishes.

