Veteran actor Rajesh passes away at 75

CHENNAI: Actor Rajesh who has acted in over 100 Tamil films passed away in Chennai a few minutes ago. His nephew confirmed the news and said that Rajesh complained of low blood pressure on Thursday morning and passed away while he was being taken to the hospital.

The actor was introduced by the late K Balachander in Aval Oru Thodarkadhai and went on to act in films like Thanneer Thanneer, Andha 7 Naatkal and Payanangal Mudivadhillai. He made his debut as a hero in Kanni Paruvathile and went on to star in over 150 films with Ajith's Red, Vikram's Saamy, Silambarasan's Kovil and Arun Vijay's Yaanai in later stages.

Rajesh ventured into real estate business in the last few years. He was survived by his son and daughter.