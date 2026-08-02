Very heavy rain likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore hills and Theni; IMD issues weather alert

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday (August 1), while issuing warnings for thunderstorms, gusty winds and rough sea conditions along the State's coast over the next few days.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, a weak atmospheric trough prevailing over the lower levels of the atmosphere along the Tamil Nadu coast is expected to influence weather conditions across the State.
The RMC has forecast heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places in the hilly areas of Coimbatore district, the Nilgiris and Theni districts on Saturday.
Heavy rainfall has also been predicted for the hilly regions of Tirupur district and Dindigul district.
Meanwhile, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely at isolated places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem and Erode districts, besides Puducherry. Light rain with thunderstorms is expected over the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal.
The weather office has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the Western Ghats districts, north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on August 2 and 3. Similar conditions are expected to continue in isolated places across the rest of the State.
From August 4 to 7, moderate rainfall is likely in districts along the Western Ghats, while light rain has been forecast for several other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
For Chennai and its suburbs, the RMC has predicted partly cloudy skies on August 1 and 2, with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely in a few areas during the evening or night.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37-38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius.
The weather office also said maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal could dip by up to 2 degrees Celsius in a few places on Saturday, although temperatures in parts of north Tamil Nadu are likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal through August 3.
The RMC has warned of squally winds with speeds ranging between 40 kmph and 55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, over the south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, south Bay of Bengal and parts of the Arabian Sea over the coming days.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the notified sea areas between August 1 and August 5 due to rough weather conditions.