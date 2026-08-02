Very heavy rain likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore hills and Theni; IMD issues weather alert

Very heavy rain warning for three districts

The RMC has forecast heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places in the hilly areas of Coimbatore district, the Nilgiris and Theni districts on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall has also been predicted for the hilly regions of Tirupur district and Dindigul district.

Meanwhile, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely at isolated places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Salem and Erode districts, besides Puducherry. Light rain with thunderstorms is expected over the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal.