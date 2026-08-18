Verified genuineness before accepting MLAs’ resignation, Speaker JCD Prabhakar tells High Court

The Speaker’s counter affidavit was filed before the first bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan. He stated that as a co-constitutional authority, he has the highest regard and respect for the judicial process and that it was never his intention to abstain from participating in the matter.

He stated that he had inquired with the resigned MLAs and the MLAs clarified that they had resigned of their own free will and volition, with no undue influence or coercion.