Verification of certificates begins for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2024

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) has reached an important point as certificate verification of the students seeking engineering seats began with more than 1.9 lakh applicants participating.

Stating that TNEA-2024 was a completely online process that also included registration, payment, choice-filling, certificate verification, allotment and confirmation, a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) said that the certificate verification has started and would go on till June 30.

The official said the certificate verification is being done online and also physically according to the choice of the students.

“Apart from online certificate verification the students, who do not have an internet connection, could also go to

student facilitation centres, which were established across all the districts,” he added.

Pointing out that a total of 110 student facilitation centres were established across all the districts, the DoTE official said that in Chennai alone 11 such centres have been set up.

“All the student’s facilitation centres will have officials, who will guide the students to verify their certificates and documents”.

The official however made it clear that the students should verify their certificates on or before June 30.

“After scrutinising all the certificates and documents, the much-awaited rank will be released on July 10,” he said and pointed out, “However, the counselling dates could not be announced as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has not released the academic schedule for engineering admissions and the counselling dates is expected to be held in August first week”.