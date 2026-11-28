The statement pointed out that thousands of devotees had peacefully worshipped and dispersed after the traditional lamp was lit near the Uchipillaiyar temple on November 24, coinciding with Karthigai Deepam. It said the incident reflected the secular outlook of people who could distinguish between religious devotion and communal hatred.

Questioning the Supreme Court's order, the parties said it was surprising that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, had not been considered and that the review petition filed against the November 20 interim order had not been taken up before issuing directions on the main issue.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Friday demanded that the Supreme Court reconsider its order directing the lighting of a lamp at the disputed location on Thirupparankundram hill, saying it could create communal tension and undermine federal principles.

Veerapandian urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to convene the state Assembly and consult all political parties on the issue. He said the state government should continue its legal efforts and maintain its position on protecting communal harmony.