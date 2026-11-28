CHENNAI: Three Left parties, CPM, CPI and CPI (ML) Liberation, have called for statewide rallies on November 28 to promote communal harmony and unity, condemning the Supreme Court's order on the Tirupparankundram temple lamp-lighting issue as unconstitutional and at odds with federal principles.
CPI state secretary Veerapandian said the decision to light the lamp at the site with assistance from Central Reserve Police Force personnel, bypassing the elected State government, was unacceptable and would strain the federal system.
In a joint statement, the parties said the Supreme Court's order was contrary to communal harmony, constitutional principles and the federal structure. They alleged that the Tirupparankundram controversy was part of a sustained attempt by communal forces to spread hatred and disturb the State's tradition of religious harmony.
The statement pointed out that thousands of devotees had peacefully worshipped and dispersed after the traditional lamp was lit near the Uchipillaiyar temple on November 24, coinciding with Karthigai Deepam. It said the incident reflected the secular outlook of people who could distinguish between religious devotion and communal hatred.
Questioning the Supreme Court's order, the parties said it was surprising that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, had not been considered and that the review petition filed against the November 20 interim order had not been taken up before issuing directions on the main issue.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Friday demanded that the Supreme Court reconsider its order directing the lighting of a lamp at the disputed location on Thirupparankundram hill, saying it could create communal tension and undermine federal principles.
Veerapandian urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to convene the state Assembly and consult all political parties on the issue. He said the state government should continue its legal efforts and maintain its position on protecting communal harmony.