Verbal duel during public hearing for Karur stone quarry

TIRUCHY: The public hearing for a stone quarry at Thennilai in Karur district on Tuesday turned ugly after the pro-quarry supporters attempted to besiege environmentalists along with villagers for opposing the unit.

It is said that around 100 stone quarries were functioning across Karur district and most of them were located in K-Paramathi due to which this area has turned into one of the warmest spots in the State.

Against such a backdrop, a public hearing presided over by the DRO Kannan in the presence of District Environmental Engineer Jayalakshmi for establishing a stone quarry at Thennilai West and East villages was held in Thenilai on Tuesday.

While quarry owners and their supporters supported the establishment of the quarry, one of the environmentalists, who attended the session, said that only in Karur district, the Collector does not take part in such public hearings.

Environmentalist RS Mugilan said that the number of quarries were on the rise in the district despite the opposition from the public. He also cautioned that a gas pipeline was passing through a particular spot and opening a quarry in this area might pose a serious threat.

Irked by his claims, the pro-quarry group asked him not to talk anymore and walked out after the police intervened.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mugilan said, “Several quarries are functioning illegally in Karur. Close to the Thennilai site a heavy power line and gas pipeline are passing at a 50-metre distance. Besides these, a Dalit colony and an overhead tank is also there at 100 metres.

“We demand a digital survey of quarries and shut those violating norms,” Mugilan stressed.