TIRUCHY: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department officials have sealed a shop situated on land belonging to the Vennaimalai Arulmigu Balasubramanian Swamy Temple in Karur after the occupant refused to register as a tenant. The action follows a High Court directive and notices served to seven alleged encroachers, six of whom agreed to become rent-paying tenants.
The dispute centers on 560 acres of temple property in Chinna Vadugapatti, where residents have lived since 1962 after purchasing the plots through the revenue department and obtaining pattas (land deeds).
In 2018, Tiruthondar Trust founder Radhakrishnan filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking the reclamation of the temple's assets. The court subsequently ordered the HR&CE department to retrieve the property, warning the Karur District Collector and Superintendent of Police of legal consequences if they failed to comply.
Despite legal pushback from several residents, HR&CE officials proceeded with the court-mandated reclamation drive. Earlier this week, notices were issued to seven occupants instructing them to formalise their status as temple tenants or face eviction for encroachment. While six individuals complied and agreed to pay rent to temple authorities, the seventh refused, prompting officials to seal their shop.
Department officials stated that the reclamation is being executed in phases and will continue until the entire parcel is recovered and restored to the temple.