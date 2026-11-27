The dispute centers on 560 acres of temple property in Chinna Vadugapatti, where residents have lived since 1962 after purchasing the plots through the revenue department and obtaining pattas (land deeds).

In 2018, Tiruthondar Trust founder Radhakrishnan filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking the reclamation of the temple's assets. The court subsequently ordered the HR&CE department to retrieve the property, warning the Karur District Collector and Superintendent of Police of legal consequences if they failed to comply.