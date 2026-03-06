Vennaimalai row: HR&CE serves notice to encroachers

The residents from Chinna Vadugapatti in Karur had been living on the land owned by the Vennaimalai Arulmigu Balasubramanian Swamy temple since 1962, and they had purchased 560 acres of temple land through the revenue department, and they had also obtained a patta for the land.

In this scenario, the Thiruthondar Trust Founder Radhakrishnan filed a public litigation with the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in 2018 to retrieve the temple land, and the court had recently directed the HR&CE department to retrieve the land. The court also warned legal action against the Karur District Collector and the Superintendent of Police if the land was not retrieved.