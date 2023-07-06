Vengavayal: Eight undergo DNA test after court order

TIRUCHY: The eight persons who continued to refuse the DNA test and approached the court, appeared for the test in the Pudukkottai Medical College hospital with a high police security after the special court directed them to undergo the test.

As the Pudukkottai special court on Tuesday directed eight persons out of 11 refused to undergo DNA test in connection with the human faeces mixing in OHT that supplies water to the Dalit families, all the eight persons including three women came to the medical college hospital amidst tight police security.

It is said, all the eight persons arrived at the hospital around 11.30 am and cooperated well with the hospital officials for the procedure and gave samples of blood and left the hospital immediately. They all seemed to avoid the media persons and were provided police protection.

The samples were sent to Chennai for analysis and the report would be submitted before the special court.

Earlier, the court ordered as many as 11 persons to undergo a DNA test. While three had already completed the test, the eight persons failed to cooperate for the test and so they approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. However the HC directed the CB-CID to approach the Pudukkottai Special Court for the order which gave the direction on Tuesday.

It may be noted that two persons had already undergone voice analysis earlier.