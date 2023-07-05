Vengavayal issue: 8 persons ordered to undergo DNA test

TIRUCHY: A special court in Pudukkottai on Tuesday ordered to conduct a DNA test on eight persons, who were suspected to have been involved in the case human feces mixing at an overhead tank (OHT) supplying drinking water to Dalit pocket in Vengavayal.

The order has been issued based on a request from the DSP of CB-CID, who has been investigating the Vengavayal case. The special court for the prevention of atrocities against SC/ST cases, had ordered to collect samples from as many as 11 persons, including three women.

While three persons had already undergone the test on April 25, eight others refused to cooperate and approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

However, the HC directed the CB-CID to approach the Pudukkottai special court for permission to conduct the DNA test for the eight persons. Subsequently, the CB-CID appealed for permission at the special court.

However, the eight persons opposed the test alleging that the police were trying to fix them as accused in the case. Countering this, the CB-CID DSP Palpandi said that the team had already conducted inquiries with as many as 149 persons and plans to conduct the DNA test for 119 more persons.

On July 1, when the case came up for hearing, advocates, who appeared for the eight persons, submitted the reasons cited by the eight persons as to why they refused the DNA test. Judge Jayanthi after hearing their version postponed the hearing to July 4 (Tuesday).

On Tuesday, the Judge ordered the eight persons to undergo DNA tests and asked them to give their blood samples at the Pudukkottai Medical College on Wednesday. The blood samples would be sent to Chennai through the court, where the DNA tests would be conducted.