Vengaivayal caste crime: Madras HC directs govt to file status report on probe

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to file a status report regarding the investigation of human faeces found in the drinking water tank at a Dalit hamlet in Vengaivayal in Pudukkottai district.

When the PIL moved by K Rajkamal seeking a direction to the authorities to complete the investigation came up for hearing before the first bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran sought time for the submission and assured to file the status report regarding the investigation.

After the request, the bench posted the matter to next week and directed the AAG to get instructions regarding the case related to the incident pending in the Madurai bench.

The petitioner sought the direction noting that not a single person has been arrested over the incident that happened in 2022. During the last hearing on July 8, the court wondered why the police could not arrest the culprits even after two years.

Following the court direction, the CB-CID filed a status report along with the final charge sheet.

The hearing was posted on July 22 for the State to submit a concrete picture to complete the probe. However, the government sought further time and the matter was adjourned once again.