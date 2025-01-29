Vengaivayal case: No caste angle, conflict over previous enmity, State tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: State public prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday that the Vengaivayal case is a conflict between two groups over previous enmity, and no inter-caste conflict is involved.

The public prosecutor appealed to the HC to deny permission sought to protest over the incident, stating the above. The government's response was to a petition filed by Kannan of Thirumangalam in Madurai, who had sought permission to organise a protest demonstration at Thilagar Thidal in Pudukottai on February 1 on the need to expedite the probe in the case.

The prosecutor added that call records on 197 cell phones that were active in 87 towers of various service providers at the time of the crime were examined in connection with the incident and obtained 31 DNA samples as part of the investigation. After hearing the submission Justice M Nirmal Kumar said the Court would issue orders soon and adjourned the case.