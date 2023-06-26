Vengaivayal case: Jayakumar hits out at DMK for failing to arrest culprits

CHENNAI: Stating that the Tamil Nadu police is yet to take concrete action and arrest the persons in connection with the Vengaivayal incident, former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar

AIADMK Minister D Jayakumarslammed the DMK government under Chief Minister M K Stalin that it has no moral right to talk about social justice.

"Several months have gone by, but the government has not been able to arrest the persons, who mixed faeces in the overhead water tank in Vengaivayal. On what moral ground, they are talking about social justice? What is there for them to talk about social justice," said Jayakumar after paying floral tribute to the portrait of freedom fighter Mylai Ponnuswamy Sivagnanam, popularly known as Ma Po Si, at Pondy Bazaar on Monday to mark the celebration of his birth anniversary.

Jayakumar continued in the same vein and slammed Chief Minister M K Stalin for boasting about the Dravidian Model of governance and Social Justice.

"A person should have a certain quality to install prominent leaders' statues. He (Stalin) lacks such quality to install the statue of a tall leader like VP Singh, " he responded to the question on the CM's announcement to install former Prime Minister VP Singh's statue on the premises of Presidency College.