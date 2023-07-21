Vengaivayal case: 4 boys' blood samples to be collected for DNA testing today

CHENNAI: Four boys' blood samples are to be collected on Friday for DNA testing in connection with the case relating to the mixing of human faeces in an overhead water tank (OHT) that supplies water to Scheduled Caste (SC) residents in Vengaivayal village in the district, in December last year.

Accordingly, blood samples of a boy from Vengaivayal and 3 boys from Eraiyur are to be collected at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital today for DNA testing.

The Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) Police had obtained permission from a Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pudukottai regarding the blood sample collection and DNA testing for the four boys. The police also informed that the blood samples will be collected in the presence of the District Child Welfare Committee Officer and sent for DNA testing in Chennai.



Earlier, people from Vengaivayal and Eraiyur underwent DNA tests and so far, the samples of 21 people have been collected at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and sent for DNA testing in Chennai. The test results are yet to come out.

The incident of human faeces found dumped in the overhead water tank that supplies potable water to residents of Scheduled Caste families in Vengaivayal village in the district came to light in late December last year. The case was initially probed by the Pudukottai district police and subsequently transferred to the CB-CID on January 14 this year.