Vendor held for supplying liquor to schoolgirls in Kanniyakumari

Anbumani said incidents of school students consuming alcohol were not new and had been occurring for more than a decade. He questioned why the government had failed to prevent such incidents despite repeated instances coming to light.

He said the school headmaster had been transferred for failing to prevent the students from consuming alcohol on the premises, but questioned what action would be taken against those responsible for creating an environment where liquor was easily available to youngsters.

He also questioned the government's claims that liquor shops near schools had been shut, saying students continued to encounter multiple liquor outlets while travelling to schools.

Anbumani criticised the introduction of online liquor booking facilities, questioning whether making alcohol easier to purchase could be considered a reform.

He urged Chief Minister Vijay to shut down at least 1,000 liquor shops every year and implement complete prohibition in Tamil Nadu within the next three years, saying that eliminating alcohol should be a government priority.