‘Vendetta politics’: Lalu Prasad expresses solidarity with TN minister Balaji

PATNA: RJD national President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday slammed the raid and arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji as another example of vendetta politics by the BJP-led Centre.

"Not shocked and surprised to see yet another act of vendetta by the union government and its agency against TM minister Thiru Senthil Balaji.

"Till 2024 general election, this shall continue. Make no mistake. We shall fight. We shall win. In solidarity with Thiru and MK Stalin," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, his son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, while reacting to the incident, said: "This will continue and it may be possible that I would be charge sheeted in a case. CBI or ED may come to us before June 23", referring to the date of the planned mega opposition meet in Patna.

"At present, my name is not included in the charge sheet in the case but they may add my name in the supplementary charge sheet. It will continue till Lok Sabha election 2024. We are not afraid of it. The CBI and ED raided my places several times but they found nothing. As long as they conduct raids on me I would become more stronger," he added.