Vembakottai archaeological findings prove Tamils' sea trade roots, says Thangam Thennarasu

Excavations were carried out in three phases by the State archaeology department at the Mettukadu area in Vijayakarisalkulam.

Several artefacts were unearthed, including terracotta seals, glass beads, conch bangles, gold beads, rectangular gaming objects, microlithic tools, faience beads, terracotta earrings, figurines, rings, discs, iron slag, ivory objects, dice, coral beads and copper coins.