Vembakottai archaeological findings prove Tamils' sea trade roots, says Thangam Thennarasu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The discovery of ‘torpedo jar’ pottery fragments during excavations at Vijayakarisalkulam near Vembakottai serves as evidence of ancient maritime trade by early Tamils, said Minister Thangam Thennarasu.
Excavations were carried out in three phases by the State archaeology department at the Mettukadu area in Vijayakarisalkulam.
Several artefacts were unearthed, including terracotta seals, glass beads, conch bangles, gold beads, rectangular gaming objects, microlithic tools, faience beads, terracotta earrings, figurines, rings, discs, iron slag, ivory objects, dice, coral beads and copper coins.
Officials earlier noted that the large number of terracotta seals suggested the possibility of maritime trade in the region.
During the classification of artefacts from the three excavation phases, pottery fragments identified as ‘torpedo jars’ were found. Historical studies state that such jars were used in Roman and West Asian regions to transport liquids such as olive oil and wine.
The presence of these fragments indicates that trade was carried out along the Vaippar river region through maritime routes, confirming ancient sea trade practices.
The findings are seen as significant evidence of the maritime trade capabilities of early Tamils.
In a post on X, Thennarasu stated that the discovery of torpedo jar fragments marks an important milestone in documenting ancient Tamil history.
He said the findings confirm the existence of international trade links of Tamils in regions along the Vaippar river and would guide further research on ancient Tamil trade routes.