Velu blames Centre’s attitude for delay in service road at Thuvakudi

TIRUCHY: Since the union government does not support the projects undertaken in Tamil Nadu, several highway projects, including a service road between Palpannai-Thuvakudi in Tiruchy-Thanjavur, are hanging in balance, said the PWD and Highways Minister EV Velu said.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed Highways Department office in Kajamalai in Tiruchy, Velu said, “The state government has been constantly in touch with the Centre to get clearance and funds for the long pending service road along Palpannai-Thuvakudi stretch on Tiruchy-Thanjavur bypass road. The union government has been demanding the State government for land acquisition.

“While a few people seek a bridge over the road on the stretch, some demand service road. Ministers, KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, from the district have discussed the issue with the people from the area. But at the same time, the Union government is giving a step-motherly treatment in realising the service road,” charged Velu.

He said that the State government also approached the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for allocation of funds for the projects in Tamil Nadu. “The Minister does not want to support the projects undertaken in Tamil Nadu. Only when he gives assurance, the State government will decide whether to establish a service road or road over bridge,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that the State government has sent a letter to the NHAI to close four toll plazas in the state functioning even after the tender period. They have been collecting money but were not carrying out the periodic maintenance, the Minister said.

Earlier, the Minister laid the foundation for the RoB, which would have three arms, at Needamangalam railway junction at a cost of Rs 170 crore and the works would be completed by 2026.