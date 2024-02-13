Velmurugan appeals TN govt take policy decision to protect job opportunities of Tamils

CHENNAI: Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi (TVK) leader and MLA T Velmurugan on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take a policy decision to 'prevent North Indians from robbing the employment opportunities of the youth of the state'.

He also charged that a large-scale scam is taking place in the recruitment to vacant posts in Southern Railways and urged the state government to look into it. Taking part in the motion of thanks to the Governor's, Velmurugan said several states in the country had taken policy decisions to employ the natives in public sectors in the respective states.

TN govt should take similar policy decision to guarantee employment of TN youth

He further said North Indians have encroached upon the several traditional businesses and trades in several districts, including in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Chennai districts, in the Tamils and they were posing a threat to the ecosystem of the state.

It should be checked and appropriate measures should be taken at the earliest. He further charged that a scam has been taking place in recruitment in public sectors as non-Tamil speakers are clearing Tamil exams, which is mandate, and getting jobs.