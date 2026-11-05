Vellore's Naruvi Hospitals complete 1,000 joint surgeries in 5 years

VELLORE: Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore has performed more than 1,000 joint replacement surgeries in the past five years, setting a milestone in orthopaedic care, the hospital management said on Wednesday.
The hospital's joint replacement surgery department, which began functioning in 2021 under the leadership of orthopaedic specialist Dr Vernon Lee, offers surgeries at affordable costs. While patients undergoing conventional joint replacement procedures generally take around three months to recover, patients at Naruvi are able to recover within two months, the hospital said.
The hospital has also introduced robot-assisted joint replacement surgery using the US-made CORI surgical robot. This technology has helped reduce recovery time to around one month while significantly reducing post-surgical pain, the hospital said.
Patients from several districts in the state, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and from foreign countries, including the US, Australia, Bangladesh and West Asian countries, have also undergone treatment there.
Naruvi Hospitals provides treatment for a range of conditions, including cardiac and pulmonary diseases, diabetes, hypertension, gastrointestinal disorders and neurological conditions. It is also authorised to perform organ transplantation procedures involving the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas, bone marrow and small intestine.
The hospital management said it would soon establish a bone marrow transplant centre to treat blood cancer patients and an assisted reproductive technology (ART) centre to help couples facing infertility.
At an event held on Wednesday, hospital chairman GV Sampath honoured Dr Vernon Lee for leading the department that achieved the milestone. Deputy chairman Anitha Sampath, executive director Dr Paul Henry, head of medical services Dr Aravindan Nair, medical superintendent Dr Jacob Jose, chief operating officer Dr Vikram and general manager Nithin Sampath were among those present.