Vellore's Naruvi Hospitals complete 1,000 joint surgeries in 5 years

The hospital's joint replacement surgery department, which began functioning in 2021 under the leadership of orthopaedic specialist Dr Vernon Lee, offers surgeries at affordable costs. While patients undergoing conventional joint replacement procedures generally take around three months to recover, patients at Naruvi are able to recover within two months, the hospital said.

The hospital has also introduced robot-assisted joint replacement surgery using the US-made CORI surgical robot. This technology has helped reduce recovery time to around one month while significantly reducing post-surgical pain, the hospital said.

Patients from several districts in the state, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and from foreign countries, including the US, Australia, Bangladesh and West Asian countries, have also undergone treatment there.