Vellore: Teacher beats girl student for not doing homework, booked

VELLORE: Virinjipuram police recently registered a case against an English teacher at a government school for beating four girl students with a cane for not doing their homework properly.

The students, all studying in Class 7 in the government higher secondary school at Elavambadi in Anaicut taluk, were identified as Aruna, Elakya, Aswani and Vijayalakshmi, all 12 years old.

The complaint was given by Devi (36), mother of Aruna, against teacher Deepalakshmi (46), who was offended after the victims did not do their homework properly and used sketch pens.

All the four who had injuries on their left arms and back were residents of Kammarpalayam.

Police are inquiring into the issue in detail as it could be given caste overtone as the victims belonged to the SC community.