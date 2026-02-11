Vellore SIPCOT will ruin region, halt acquisition, urges Seeman

In a statement, Seeman criticised the government for moving to acquire farmland in Mahimandalam and neighbouring villages, including Mettupalayam, Thathireddipalli, Ammavarapalli and Balamathur, without adequate consultations with the affected farmers. He described the move as authoritarian and said it ignored the livelihood concerns of families who depend entirely on agriculture.



He warned that the establishment of polluting industries in the region could contaminate land, water and air over a wide area, alleging that lakes, ponds and canals could be polluted by chemical waste. Such contamination, he said, would render water bodies unfit for public use and severely affect hundreds of acres of farmland, apart from forcing indigenous communities to leave their ancestral homes.