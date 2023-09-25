Vellore PU school conducts mock polls

VELLORE: In a bid to inculcate political knowledge among students, teachers of the middle school at Oosur in the Vellore panchayat union organised mock poll on the lines of Parliament elections and the results are to be announced on Monday.

School head Shobana and teachers Ramadevi, Rosalin, and Sivakumar called for nominations and 12 of the 270 students entered fray. Symbols like hat, cricket bat, comb, spectacles, and auto were allotted.

The 12 in fray canvased for votes and on poll day the students queued up outside the polling booths.

As normally done, ‘voters’ identities were checked and their fingers marked with ‘indelible’ ink and allowed to cast a vote and deposit their franchise in the ballot box.

Later the ballot boxes were ‘sealed’ and placed inside a locked room.

The results will be declared on Monday after the counting and the winners will be given various responsibilities.