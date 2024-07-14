Vellore: Power supply to 5 villages cut as officials try to drive wild elephant out

CHENNAI: Authorities have temporarily suspended electricity in five villages of Vellore district, including Vadapudupattu, in a bid to drive away a wild elephant that is reportedly straying in the region.

Forest department officials are trying to force the elephant to head back to the forest area by bursting firecrackers in Manthoppu village near Ambur. Hence, as a precaution, they have turned off power supply to five villages in the region, according to Thanthi TV.

However, villagers are facing the brunt with the power outage lasting over 12 hours.

Officials on the other hand have intensified their efforts to trace the elephant by tracking its movements.