Vellore polling booths draft list released

VELLORE: Collector and district election officer P Kumaravel Pandian released the draft list of polling stations in the five Assembly constituencies in Vellore district in the presence of representatives of political parties here on Monday.

The list was to ensure the addition of new voters eligible from January 1, 2024 whose name will be included in the draft electoral rolls to be released on October 17. The new draft list would be available for public viewing at the Vellore Corporation office, the Vellore and Gudiyattam RDO’s offices and in the respective Assembly constituencies.

Political parties wanting any change should apply to the district election officer with seven days of the release of the draft polling station list, officials said.