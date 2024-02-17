Vellore police seize gutka, liquor

VELLORE: The Veppankuppam and Pallikonda police personnel seized tobacco, gutka products, and toddy respectively on Friday based on a tip-off. Veppankuppam police seized 84 bottles of beer, 23 liquor bottles, 27 packs of hans, 19 pan masala packets, 13 packets of tobacco and 2 cool lips products following the arrest of one Balaji (34) of Kilkothur village in the police station limits, officials revealed.

Pallikonda police seized 55 litres of toddy following the arrest of Arasu (32) and Kesavaboopathy (28), both hailing from Tiruvannamalai. All the arrested were remanded to custody. Vellore district SP N Manivannan warned of tough action against those indulging in the smuggling of banned products.