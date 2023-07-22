Vellore police hand over 162 stolen mobiles recovered through phone tracker

VELLORE: The district police has recovered 162 stolen mobile phones, valued at Rs 35 lakh, using a tracker mechanism established by the district police recently. The Vellore police had recently launched lost cell phone tracking services, dedicating mobile number 9486214166 for the purpose, leading to successful recovery of stolen mobile phones.

Mobiles successfully recovered were handed over to the owners on Friday. Vellore SP N Manivannan said that a total of 981 complaints from all over Tamil Nadu were received through the cell phone tracker system, out of which 371 complaints were from Vellore district. Vellore range DIG MS Muthusamy handed over the recovered phones to the owners at the Vellore district police office.