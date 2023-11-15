Vellore officials keep media out of POS distribution for Tasmac outlets

VELLORE: An aura of secrecy was evident in the distribution of POS (point of sale) machines to the staff of all Tasmac liquor outlets in the district at the Vellore Collectorate.

On Tuesday, a huge crowd congregated at the GDP (grievances day petitions) hall in the campus, the media also went inside and found that POS machines were being distributed to Tasmac outlets staff. “But everything changed when we started taking pictures as immediately Poonkudi, Tasmac manager, said the press were not invited and that pictures should not be taken,” said a lens man who was present.

Tasmac manager Poonkodi was at pains to point out that the press and media were not invited for the distribution. She “ordered” that no photograph be taken. What she failed to understand was that representatives of the media are always present in the Vellore Collectorate as it is a ‘news sensitive’ area.

However, when Tasmac officials learnt that some had taken pictures on their mobile phones, a search was initiated to collar them and extract promises of not publishing the photos.

What intrigued onlookers was that Tasmac staff were seen taking the POS machines by hiding them inside their shirts as if they were doing something unacceptable. When some reporters asked the salesmen to open the POS machine boxes, most took to their heels. Finally, one relented and that too only after he was told to check and see whether the box really contained the POS machine.

Sources said that the machines were given to ensure that there were no complaints of excess payment. “Now everything will be digital,” an official not wanting to be quoted said.

However, there was no answer when asked what officials would do if staff collected excess amounts in cash after receiving actual payment through the POS machine.