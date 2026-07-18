Vellore: Man held for sexual assault and extortion

VELLORE: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman gym owner, recording intimate images without her consent, and extorting Rs 4.50 lakh by threatening to circulate the material on social media. Police are searching for his wife, who has also been booked in the case.
According to police, the victim, who runs a gym in Sathuvachari, had become acquainted with the accused's wife, Epsiya (33), after she joined the fitness centre as a member.
Police said Epsiya allegedly invited the woman to her house on June 20, claiming it was her son's birthday. The complainant alleged that she was served a soft drink, after which she lost consciousness.
During that time, Manivannan (38) allegedly sexually assaulted her, while the couple allegedly recorded intimate photographs and videos without her consent.
The victim further alleged that the couple threatened to publish the images on social media and extorted Rs 4.50 lakh, besides valuables including jewellery and household items, over several months. Based on the complaint, the Vellore All Women Police Station registered a case. Inspector Mangalapriya arrested Manivannan, while efforts are under way to trace Epsiya. Police said they are also investigating whether the couple had used a similar modus operandi to target other women.