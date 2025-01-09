Vellore Institute of Technology signs 8 MoUs with Rochester institute

CHENNAI: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), USA, during the VIT-RIT-Industry Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science Summit 2025 organised by VIT, Chennai.

RIT is one of the oldest and renowned Institutions in the US, offering academic opportunities, including leading research programmes.

The MoUs were signed by G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, VIT, Vellore, and Prabu David, provost and senior vice-president for Academic Affairs, RIT, New York, in the presence of James Myers, associate provost for International Education and Global Programmes, RIT.

"We want to offer quality education and VIT wants to be a model institute in this country," Viswanathan said while speaking on the occasion.

According to David, RIT is eager to join hands with VIT in the journey to achieve its vision.

The MoUs intend to promote and encourage educational exchanges and interaction between the partner institutions; it also aims to foster cooperation and collaboration in educational and research pursuits for their faculties, students and staff. Both institutions recognise the value of establishing collaborations and partnerships between and among institutions: RIT and VIT Vellore and Chennai campuses, VIT Bangalore Campus, VIT-AP University, VIT Bhopal University, Vellore International School.

The MoUs facilitate development of two collaborative centres of excellence in artificial intelligence and data science to be located at the VIT campuses in Vellore and Chennai. It also enables admission of VIT graduates into RIT graduate degree programmes in data science as two plus two years of study and one plus one year of study in VIT and RIT.

The institutes will explore opportunities for collaborative student projects and academic engagement. Preference will be given to VIS students who have completed class 12 to pursue higher education at RIT.