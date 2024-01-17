Vellore girl to take part in Khelo India Games

VELLORE: R Jerusha Jasmine, a Class XII student, in a private school at Gandhinagar in Katpadi will represent the State in boxing in the Khelo India Games to be held in Chennai on January 19, sources said.

Jasmine’s participation was confirmed following her winning gold at the boxing meets held at Sivaganga last year and at Dharmapuri on January 12 and 13 this year in the 66-68 kg category, officials said.

She was felicitated by Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian at the district-level Khelo India Games, recently, officials added.