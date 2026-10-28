Vellore DMK councillor Teeta Saravanan arrested over remarks against CM Vijay

Controversial remarks against Vijay spark criticism

The incident took place when former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was brought to Puzhal prison following his arrest in a case involving allegations of bribery. DMK supporters gathered outside the prison and raised slogans against the Tamil Nadu government.

During the protest, Saravanan allegedly made a threatening remark directed at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, referring to the stampede in Karur last year. In a video circulated on social media, he was heard saying, “If only we had finished him off back in Karur, would things have reached this state?”

He reportedly repeated the remark to another person standing nearby. The video drew criticism, prompting the police to identify the councillor and initiate action against him.