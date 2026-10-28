Vellore DMK councillor Teeta Saravanan arrested over remarks against CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Vellore DMK councillor Teeta Saravanan, who allegedly made threatening remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay by referring to the 2025 Karur stampede, has been arrested by the Puzhal police. According to a Daily Thanthi report, a special police team apprehended Saravanan at the residence of ACK Premkumar in Villupuram on Wednesday.
The arrest follows a police search launched after the councillor’s remarks outside Puzhal Central Prison drew widespread criticism. ACK Premkumar, deputy organiser of the DMK’s Central District Youth Wing in Villupuram, was also arrested for allegedly providing shelter to Saravanan.
Puzhal police registered a case against Saravanan under four sections, including those relating to obstructing public servants from discharging their duties, intimidation and disturbing public peace. Three special teams were formed to trace him after he went into hiding.
According to the Daily Thanthi report, Saravanan allegedly misled the authorities by claiming that he was travelling to Bengaluru. Police eventually traced him to Prem’s residence in Villupuram and arrested him.
The incident took place when former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was brought to Puzhal prison following his arrest in a case involving allegations of bribery. DMK supporters gathered outside the prison and raised slogans against the Tamil Nadu government.
During the protest, Saravanan allegedly made a threatening remark directed at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, referring to the stampede in Karur last year. In a video circulated on social media, he was heard saying, “If only we had finished him off back in Karur, would things have reached this state?”
He reportedly repeated the remark to another person standing nearby. The video drew criticism, prompting the police to identify the councillor and initiate action against him.
The incident occurred amid the arrest of former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in a case involving allegations that more than Rs 100 crore was collected from private schools by promising permanent recognition and statutory approvals, including clearances from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).
The Chennai Central Crime Branch registered a case following a complaint from the Private Schools Association. The complaint alleged that money had been collected from more than 1,000 schools in return for securing the required approvals.
DMK functionary and Private Schools Association president PT Arasakumar, along with his relatives Arokia Raj and Suresh, had been arrested earlier in connection with the case. Anbil Mahesh approached the Madras High Court seeking to quash the case and obtain anticipatory bail. After the court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition, he was arrested and lodged in Puzhal prison.
The court also directed prison authorities to provide him with first-class facilities, quality food and medical treatment if required.