Vellore district judge directed to report on gangster Nagendran’s health

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court, Chennai, directed the principal district judge, Vellore, to file a status report regarding the medical condition of notorious gangster P Nagendran, the key accused in the murder of BSP leader K Armstrong, as he complained of liver dysfunction.

Principal judge S Karthikeyan directed the Vellore district judge to physically inspect the medical condition of Nagendran, who is now admitted to Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital, and file a report regarding his health condition after perusing the medical records on or before February 21.

Appearing for Nagendran, advocate Baalaji filed a memo before the principal sessions court seeking permission for better medical treatment, as his health has severely deteriorated. He claimed that Nagendran needs immediate special care as his liver has stopped functioning, sought permission.

It may be noted that on February 7, the sessions court directed the State to monitor Nagendran’s health and file reports on a daily basis.

Nagendran, a notorious gangster who is serving a life sentence in Vellore Central Prison, is the key accused in the murder of BSP leader K Armstrong for allegedly masterminding the murder.

He had a liver transplant at Dr Rela Institute and Medical Center, Chromepet. In an earlier petition, his wife Visalakshi said Nagendran was being taken from Vellore prison to sessions court in Chennai frequently though the doctors advised him not to travel much considering his health condition. This has resulted in his condition deteriorating, she said.

She alleged that 50 per cent of his liver was damaged because the prison authorities denied him an immunosuppressive medication, which is essential after his liver transplant.

On January 28, he was taken to the Christian Medical College, Vellore, and found he had jaundice, said her advocate. When the prisoner requested to be transferred to the speciality hospital in Chennai for proper care, the government objected to the transfer request claiming that he was getting adequate care in Vellore itself.