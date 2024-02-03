Vellore Corporation mulls 24-hr water supply; plan launched in 6 wards

VELLORE: The local body here proposes to provide 24-hour water supply and as a pilot project such an arrangement was introduced in six wards of the Vellore Corporation’s zone 1.

The corporation supplies 64 MLD (million litres per day) to its 5.20 lakh population through the TWAD Board’s Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking Water Project. “The idea of 24-hour water supply has been initiated to address the issue of residents storing water in sumps due to fear of non-availability,” said zone 1 chairperson Pushpalatha Vanniaraja.

The pilot project will be tried out in wards 6, 9, 10, 12, 13 and 14, for which a survey is currently under way. “The survey is to find out how many houses have domestic water connection and how many more need it. Expected to be completed in two months, the local body will then work out the modalities of providing round-the-clock supply” Pushpalatha added.

Elaborating she said, “once 24x7 water supply becomes a reality, residents will use only the necessary quantum of water as they know that water is available. However, to ensure that all are aware of this, the local body plans to create awareness of the benefits of the scheme shortly.” Stating that new over-head tanks will not be needed once round the clock supply is ensured, she said. Water use will be metered after the scheme is implemented, she added. “It will be just like electricity consumption for which consumers use whenever necessary and pay for only what they consume,” she clarified.

Meanwhile, the corporation is also planning to revive all its original water sources at Thandal Krishnapuram, Eraivankadu, Ponnai, Otteri and Karugamputhur to ensure that enough water is available when in need. “Plans are being drawn up for this. An estimate would be prepared to seek funds from the government,” said corporation commissioner P Janaki Ravindran.