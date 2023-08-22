Vellore cops hailed for finding abducted infant in eight hours

VELLORE: Vellore taluk police were lauded for recovering a three-day-old boy within eight hours of being kidnapped on Sunday.

Suryakala, wife of Sundar from Tiruvannamalai, was admitted for pregnancy to the Vellore government medical college hospital where she delivered a boy on Thursday.

To the shock of the parents and the staff, the infant went missing around 6.45 pm on Saturday and a complaint was lodged with the Vellore taluk police, who registered a case and started checking the hospital’s CCTV footage.

Based on the orders of Vellore SP N Manivannan, four special parties were formed to trace the child and nab the culprits. Police after screening the footage found that Padma (30) of Ranipet had kidnapped the baby from the hospital. They tracked and nabbed both the culprit and the infant at the Kanchipuram bus stand during the early hours on Sunday.

The baby was handed over to the parents by the police and Padma was remanded to custody.