Vellore cops arrest three for murder

VELLORE: Vellore North police registered a case and arrested three of 8 persons wanted in connection with a murder, on Monday. It may be recalled that Vellore North police fished out a decomposed body from the moat of the Vellore Fort on Sept 19.

Police identified the dead as Chella Chiranjeevi of Petharasipalli village in AP’s Chittoor district. Those involved in the murder were identified as Lakshmanan, Jayashri, Ajothj, Vikki, Marimuthu, Barathan, Appu and Badri all from various areas in Vellore, Chennai and AP.

Police arrested Baradan (30) and Appu (24) from Vellore and Jayashree (22) from Chennai. Search is on for Chennai’s Ajith and Vikki Vellore’s Lakshmanan, while Marimuthu of Chennai and Badrai of Vellore are already in jail.