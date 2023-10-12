Vellore consumer court issues arrest warrants for SBI RM, branch manager

VELLORE: The Vellore district consumer redressal forum issued arrest warrants for the SBI Vellore regional manager and a branch manager for failure to obey court summons on a personal appearance on Wednesday.

Ayyasamy (65) of Thandaparai village in Gudiyattam taluk pledged 121 grams of gold jewelry with the SBI Semapalli branch in 206 and received a loan of Rs 1.97 lakh.

But when he defaulted, the bank without giving him time to respond auctioned the pledged jewels. Ayyasamy moved the Vellore Consumer Court which awarded the victim Rs 6.16 lakh and ordered the bank to pay out the amount minus the Rs 1.97 lakh taken as loan.

The bank was also ordered to pay Rs 50,000 for deficiency in service and another Rs 25,000 toward court costs. As the bank failed to respond, Ayyasamy moved the court again which ordered the personal appearance of the respective branch manager and the Vellore regional manager.

As both failed to put in an appearance, Magistrate A Meenakshisundaram issued arrest warrants for both.