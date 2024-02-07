Vellore Collector Subbulaxmi inspects ballot counting centre at Bagayam

VELLORE: As part of preparations for ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Vellore Collector VR Subbulaxmi visited the ballot counting centre at Thanthai Periyar Government Engineering College in Bagayam, near Vellore town on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Vellore DSP Thirunavukarasu, DRO D Malathi and other officials, Subbulaxmi inspected the venue to ensure that there was enough space as counting would take place for six Assembly constituencies including Vellore, Anaicut, KV Kuppam and Gudiyattam in Vellore revenue district and Ambur and Vaniyambadi Assembly segments in Tirupattur district.

She also inspected the strong room where the EVMs would be stored once polling was over.

Later she along with Corporation Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar inspected stagnant drain water at the Makkan junction and ordered that it be removed through the use of the super sucker machine.