Vellore Collector notifies dates for poll roll changes

VELLORE: Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian has announced two new dates for voters to effect changes in their status in the draft electoral rolls, officials said.

The draft electoral rolls were released some time ago and the public were asked to make changes including additions, deletions, linking Voter ID with the Aadhar cards and getting new voter IDs in the special camps to be held at the local polling stations on both November 18 and 19, officials said.

However, instead of the above two dates, camps would be held in the polling stations on November 25 and 26 this year for the same purposes, officials said.

No reasons for the change in the two dates was provided by the Vellore district administration.