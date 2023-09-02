Vellore AIADMK petitions SP seeking action against Leoni for talking ill of Jaya

VELLORE: A sizeable number of AIADMK cadre of the IT wing lead by its Vellore regional secretary Janani P Satish Kumar and party Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu on Friday handed over a petition to Vellore SP N Manivannan demanding action against TN Textbook Committee chairman I Leoni for making derogatory remarks about former CM J Jayalalithaa.

Satish Kumar in the petition said that Leoni while speaking at the Kalaignar centenary celebrations in Chennai on Augusts 28 had made derogatory remarks about Jayalalithaa which was inimical to her fame and women and would also create tension between both the Dravidian majors.

Demanding criminal action against Leoni, the petition also sought the removal of the news clipping from all social media channels and mainly from Leoni’s YouTube channel “Leoni Talkies.”