Vellalore dump yard: Coimbatore Corporation spends Rs 27.5 lakh for food of firefighters

COIMBATORE: Following criticism in social media against the civic body’s resolution on its spending of Rs 27.5 lakh on food and tea for personnel involved in dousing a massive fire that broke out in Vellalore dump yard, the Corporation authorities claimed that upto 600 persons from various departments including fire service, police, corporation and health department were involved round the clock in the operation.

Around 150 metric tonnes of non-biodegradable garbage collected from the 100 wards are dumped daily in the yard spread over an area of 257.04 sq kms.

“The fire which broke out on 6 April had spread over to 50 acres in the dump yard. Fire and rescue personnel from across Tamil Nadu were roped in and upto a maximum of 42 water tankers were engaged to supply water. Upto 600 personnel were deployed on a rotational basis to douse the fire on a war footing under the supervision of senior officials,” said a statement issued by Corporation.

On all the 12 days, when the fire was in its peak, those involved in the fire fighting operation were provided with quality food on three times of the day, besides round the clock supply of drinking water, butter milk and biscuits.

“A total of 27.52 lakhs was spent on food expenses,” added the statement.