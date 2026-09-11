Velankanni to remain open round clock from October 3

Bishop Sahayaraj made this announcement during the annual festival after the appeals by the devotees drawn from across the world. The churches on the premises used to be open between 5 am and 8 pm, and the devotees who were travelling to the Basilica from far-off places found it very difficult to enter the church if they arrived during late hours, and many were waiting outside the churches all through the night.

Against such a backdrop, several devotees appealed to the Shrine administration to ensure that at least the main shrine is open round the clock. As per the appeals, the Shrine Basilica administration sent a proposal to the Bishop, who granted permission.