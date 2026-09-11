Velankanni to remain open round clock from October 3

TIRUCHY: The Main Shrine and Main Altar of the Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, Velankanni, would remain open round the clock from October 3, according to Rev Dr T Sahayaraj, Bishop of Thanjavur Diocese.
Bishop Sahayaraj made this announcement during the annual festival after the appeals by the devotees drawn from across the world. The churches on the premises used to be open between 5 am and 8 pm, and the devotees who were travelling to the Basilica from far-off places found it very difficult to enter the church if they arrived during late hours, and many were waiting outside the churches all through the night.
Against such a backdrop, several devotees appealed to the Shrine administration to ensure that at least the main shrine is open round the clock. As per the appeals, the Shrine Basilica administration sent a proposal to the Bishop, who granted permission.
Accordingly, the main shrine and main altar would remain open round the clock from October 3. “This loving initiative will allow devotees to come before our Lady of Good Health Velankanni and pray at any time, day or night,” said the Shrine Basilica communication.
The devotees have expressed their gratitude to the Basilica for the initiation.