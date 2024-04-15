Begin typing your search...

Vekkali Amman temple car festival held in Tiruchy

Several of them carried milk pots and offered ‘abishekam’ to the Goddess.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 April 2024 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-14 22:30:58.0  )
Devotees pull car of Vekkali Amman temple on Sunday

TIRUCHY: A large number of devotees pulled the car of Vekkali Amman Temple on the occasion of Chithirai car festival on Sunday.

The decorated car went around important streets of Woraiyur in Tiruchy before returning. A special puja was performed to Goddess Vekkali Amman after the temple car reached its base.

Devotees, who came from different parts of the city and neighbouring areas, offered prayers on the occasion of ‘Chithirai therottam.’ Several of them carried milk pots and offered ‘abishekam’ to the Goddess.

The festival is held on the Tamil New Year. Many temples in Tiruchy witnessed heavy rush of devotees on account of the New Year.

DTNEXT Bureau

