Vehicle movement in Ooty: Tourism sector relieved as Madras High Court eases restrictions

The court has permitted a maximum of 200 tourist vehicles to travel from Masinagudi to Ooty via the Kalhatti Ghat Road between 10 am and 4 pm.

Restrictions on vehicle movement along the steep and winding Kalhatti-Ooty ghat stretch were first imposed in 2018 after five tourists from Chennai were killed when their car plunged into a deep gorge while negotiating a sharp bend.

However, the restrictions were not enforced consistently in the following years amid pressure from traders and tourism operators whose livelihoods depend heavily on tourist arrivals.