Vehicle movement in Ooty: Tourism sector relieved as Madras High Court eases restrictions

COIMBATORE: Traders and tourism-dependent businesses in Masinagudi heaved a sigh of relief after the Madras High Court eased restrictions on tourist vehicle movement along the Kalhatti Ghat Road connecting Masinagudi with Ooty.
The court has permitted a maximum of 200 tourist vehicles to travel from Masinagudi to Ooty via the Kalhatti Ghat Road between 10 am and 4 pm.
Restrictions on vehicle movement along the steep and winding Kalhatti-Ooty ghat stretch were first imposed in 2018 after five tourists from Chennai were killed when their car plunged into a deep gorge while negotiating a sharp bend.
However, the restrictions were not enforced consistently in the following years amid pressure from traders and tourism operators whose livelihoods depend heavily on tourist arrivals.
In recent months, shop owners, traders, safari jeep drivers and resort operators had staged a series of protests seeking the lifting of the restrictions, citing a decline in tourist arrivals.
The court's latest order has brought relief to businesses in Masinagudi, which have been affected by the restrictions.
“As our livelihood depends on tourist arrivals, relaxing the restrictions on vehicle movement has come as a big relief for us. Every other measure should be taken to protect us,” said H Arif Ahmed, a trader in Masinagudi.
A permanent check-post is also likely to be established at Mavanalla in accordance with the court's directions to regulate vehicle movement and ensure enforcement of the prescribed norms.