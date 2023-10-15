Begin typing your search...

Vehicle check conducted at Paranur

Several senior officials from the department participated in the vehicle check and they registered 78 cases of heavy loads.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Oct 2023 11:11 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-14 23:11:51.0  )
Vehicle check conducted at Paranur
X

Vehicle Check at Paranur

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENGALPATTU: The transport department conducted a massive vehicle inspection at Paranur toll plaza near Chengalpattu on Saturday on the occasion of Kalaignar’s centenary.

Several senior officials from the department participated in the vehicle check and they registered 78 cases of heavy loads, air horn, vehicles carrying people in goods carriers, bikers not wearing helmets, motorists not wearing seat belts etc and imposed a fine of Rs 2.3 lakh.

TamilnaduTransport departmentVehicle InspectionParanur toll plazaChengalpattuKalaignar’s centenary
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X