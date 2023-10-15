Vehicle check conducted at Paranur

CHENGALPATTU: The transport department conducted a massive vehicle inspection at Paranur toll plaza near Chengalpattu on Saturday on the occasion of Kalaignar’s centenary.

Several senior officials from the department participated in the vehicle check and they registered 78 cases of heavy loads, air horn, vehicles carrying people in goods carriers, bikers not wearing helmets, motorists not wearing seat belts etc and imposed a fine of Rs 2.3 lakh.